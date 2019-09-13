Steven Gerrard comments on Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack’s injury

Glasgow Rangers will face Livington at Ibrox on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership clash.
Ahead of the match, the Gers boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed that midfielder Ryan Jack will miss the game through injury.
The 27-year-old was sent home early from the national team camp with a knee injury and it has left Gerrard furious and frustrated at the same time.
“I am part of Scottish football now and I want to help in any way I can,” said Gerrard to The Scottish Sun.
“But when I got the email through to say that Ryan had dropped out because his knee had flared up because he’d had two training sessions on the second day of recovery, I couldn’t believe it. It was total shock.”
The Ibrox gaffer insists that it was sheer carelessness from Scotland Football Association to make Jack do a double training session and run 11 km just 48 hours after the Old Firm clash, a game Rangers lost 2-0 against Celtic.
Gerrard insists that the SFA already knew about Ryan’s existing injury and yet they failed in their duty of care towards the player.
The Liverpool legend has admitted he is so incensed by the situation that he has not spoken to the player or Steve Clarke about the situation.