Steven Gerrard comments on Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack

Glasgow Rangers produced an emphatic performance as they brushed aside Hibernian 6-1 at Ibrox on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership clash.
Jermain Defoe scored his first hat-trick for the Gers and ensured the Ibrox outfit’s perfect start to their 2019/20 campaign.
Alfredo Morelos scored twice while Sheyi Ojo completed the rout against the 10-men Hibs.
Once again, the Rangers midfield deserves a big credit and the trio of Joe Aribo, Steven Davis and Ryan Jack were simply outstanding.
Gerrard was full of praise for Jack after the match. If Defoe had not registered his hat-trick, surely the 27-year-old would have been adjudged the man of the match.
The Gers boss reveals that he was very impressed with Jack the moment he saw him in training.
Gerrard told The Scottish Sun: “I’m not going to take any credit for Ryan Jack.
“I remember the first session I watched when I came here and 10 minutes in, I turned to my staff and said, ‘He wants to be part of this’.
“I only had to see him for 10 minutes. He had everything I want to see. He is hungry, he’s a winner.”
Rangers have made a fantastic start to the season, and they are looking like a much better side than that of their previous campaign.
Obviously, these are early days, and there are a lot of points to be won or lost, but the signs are very positive.
Ryan Jack and Joe Aribo have been excellent so far this season, and the duo adds different quality in the middle of the park.
With Celtic having won their two games as well, the Scottish Premiership title race promises to be a cracker this time around.