Steven Gerrard comments on Rangers midfielder Andy King

Glasgow Rangers signed Andy King from Leicester City on loan during the summer transfer window.
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has suggested to The Glasgow Evening Times that King could return to Leicester City next month.
The 31-year-old joined the Gers on a season-long loan deal from the Foxes during the summer transfer window.
However, the 50-times capped Wales international has failed to live up to the expectations at Ibrox, and has dropped down the pecking order at the club.
Gerrard has confirmed that the Gers are in talks with Leicester regarding the future of King.
Gerrard told The Glasgow Evening Times about King: “We’ll make a decision in the coming days with Leicester and his reps and we’ll respect Andy and do what’s best for him.
“We’re in talks now with Leicester and his reps to find the best solution. He has obviously been frustrated with his game time here, which we respect.”
King has hardly played for Rangers this season. He has made just two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership, two substitute appearances in the Scottish League Cup, and just a minute in the Europa League for the Gers.
Clearly, the move didn’t work out well for him. The Welshman has had injury issues and it would make sense for the midfielder to return to Leicester and find another club to spend the second half of the season on loan.