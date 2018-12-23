Steven Gerrard comments on Rangers defender Borna Barisic injury

Glasgow Rangers defender Borna Barisic has suffered an injury during the Ibrox club’s 2-1 win over St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership clash on Sunday.
After the match, the Gers boss, Steven Gerrard told BT Sport that summer signing Barisic has suffered a “serious” injury, and that he is very disappointed.
Gerrard told BT Sport when asked if Barisic’s injury is serious: “Yes.”
When asked if he is disappointed, the Gers boss replied: “Very.”
The 26-year-old started the game against St Johnstone and picked up the injury towards the closing stages of the first half. He was substituted in the 41st minute.
The Gers came from behind to beat St Johnstone away from Ibrox to move within a point of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.
Alfredo Morelos scored with just two minutes left to play to take his tally for the season to 19. He scored the other goal for Rangers as well.
Barisic joined the Gers in the summer transfer window, and has impressed in his first season at the Ibrox club. His season has been affected by injury, and the latest one will come as a huge disappointment for Rangers fans.