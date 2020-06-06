Steven Gerrard comments on new Rangers signing Calvin Bassey

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told the club’s official website that a lot of teams were interested in signing Calvin Bassey before the Ibrox outfit secured the signing of the Leicester City youngster.

As announced on Rangers’ official website, Rangers have signed Bassey on a pre-contract agreement.

The Gers have stated that they have paid training compensation to Premier League club Leicester.

The 20-year-old defender has signed a four-year contract with Rangers, and manager Gerrard has claimed that the Gers beat a lot of clubs to his signature.

Gerrard told Rangers’ official website: “There was a lot of clubs interested in Calvin and for us it’s pleasing to secure the services of another young talent.

“He’s a strong and dynamic athlete who is very much the modern day full back. He will develop further and we are excited to have made another strong addition to our group.

“He’s left-footed, physically powerful and enjoys driving forward and is certainly equipped to thrive in the combative nature of Scottish football.

“We continue to look ahead to next season and Calvin is another positive addition as we continue to build the strength and depth of our squad.”

Good signing for Rangers?

Bassey is a very versatile footballer who can also operate as a centre-back or as a left-back and is eligible for Nigeria and England.

The 20-year-old does not have any first-team experience with Leicester, but he is very talented and promising.

One suspects that the youngster will be part of the Rangers first team straightaway, and will provide valuable cover at the back.

Competing with Celtic

Rangers will be determined to win the Scottish Premiership title next season and stop their bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic from making it 10 in a row, and Bassey will hope to play a role in that quest for the Gers.