Steven Gerrard comments on Joe Aribo’s signing

Rangers are set to announce the signing of Joe Aribo anytime now.
Manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed a medical for the player and therefore it is only a matter of time before the midfielder is unveiled in Rangers colours.
Speaking to Daily Mail, Gerrard has revealed that signing Aribo would be quite a coup for Rangers because other European clubs were looking to sign him.
He also revealed that Celtic wanted to sign the player as well.
The Rangers boss admitted that he had the chance to meet Aribo face-to-face and that allowed him to sell Rangers to the player and persuade him to join the Ibrox outfit.
He said: “I don’t think it’s any secret we’re trying to get Joe Aribo over the line. He’s currently having a medical so that one could be imminent. We believe there was Premier League and European clubs chasing Joe, which is no surprise. There were Championship clubs in the hat as well and it obviously came out in the public domain that Celtic made him an offer as well so if we manage to get that one over the line it would be a big coup for us. I had a couple of face to face meetings with him and the chance to sell Rangers and what we’re trying to do. He’s as excited as I am about the situation.”
It will be interesting to see how Aribo does next season. He scored 10 goals for Charlton last season and he certainly has the quality to make a big difference from the midfield.
Rangers needed a goalscoring midfielder like him and he should be able to adapt to Scottish football with ease and make an immediate impact.
Rangers will be hoping to challenge Celtic for the title next season and signings like these will certainly give them a good chance.