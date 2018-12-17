Steven Gerrard claims Ovie Ejaria’s exit won’t affect Rangers loan links with Liverpool

Liverpool starlet Ovie Ejaria has cut short his loan spell at Rangers after claims that he was struggling with the physical demands of the Scottish game.
The 21-year-old midfielder featured in 28 games across all competitions for the Gers and was a key player in manager Steven Gerrard’s first-team plans.
Nevertheless, Ejaria seemingly couldn’t cope with the physicality of the league and while many thought that could affect Rangers’ chances of signing Liverpool players on loan, Gerrard has claimed it wouldn’t.
“I don’t think there will be a problem getting players on loan from Liverpool in the future,” the Rangers boss told Daily Record.
“That’s because we’ve just sent one player back who’s played 28 times, 11 times in Europe, who wore the No.10 for Glasgow Rangers in front of 51,000 people.
“We have another Liverpool player here who has played probably around 20 times, who has reignited his career after two bad loans. Kids are different, characters are different. I have to accept that.”
This comes as the only good news from the disappointing development, and Rangers will most likely be looking to bring in English striker Dominic Solanke on loan till the end of the season in January.
The youngster is yet to feature for Liverpool in the Premier League this season and could fancy his chances of going out on loan when the winter transfer window opens next month.
Ejaria was without a doubt given his fair share of playing chances at Ibrox, and the club can’t be blamed for his decision to cut short his time in Scotland.
Gerrard’s status as a Liverpool legend means Rangers will always have some sort of advantage over suitors when seeking the loan services of the Anfield outfit’s fringe and young players, and the Ejaria situation wouldn’t have changed a thing.