Steven Gerrard claims Alfredo Morelos has had his head turned by transfer links

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted that star striker Alfredo Morelos has had his head turned by the transfer speculations.

The Colombian striker put on a mediocre display against Bayer Leverkusen earlier and he has been a shadow of his former self for a while now.





The striker has been heavily linked with a move away from Ibrox this summer and it will be interesting to see if the Scottish giants can hold on to him for another season.

He is their best player when he is motivated and on form. Losing Morelos would be a big blow for Gerrard and his team.

Speaking to the media, Gerrard claimed that if a bid comes in for any player and it is acceptable by the board, Rangers might consider a sale.

Gerrard said (h/t Daily Record): “I can’t control what goes on outside. Everyone knows he’s had his head turned, for sure. There’s no denying that. My focus is on the players who want to be here, my focus is on St Mirren. If a bid comes that the board like and are interested in, and the player tells me face-to-face that he wants to go then we’ll see what happens. Alfredo is professional enough to try and block the noise out.”

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks.

Morelos has proven his worth in the Scottish Premiership and there is no doubt that he is ready for a move to a bigger team and a better league.

However, his suitors will have to come forward with an acceptable offer first. Rangers are unlikely to let him leave for cheap anytime soon.