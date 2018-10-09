Steven Gerrard admits James Tavernier could be sold for the right price

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has commented on Brighton’s interest in James Tavernier.
The Englishman explained that every player has a price and the Premier League outfit will have to pay a lot of money if they want to sign his captain.
He said: “I know the CEO at Brighton very well. I used to work alongside him at the FA. He’s got my number and he knows where I am. But he best go to the owners and ask for an awful lot of money if he wants James Tavernier. Every player has their price but if the price is not right then he does not go anywhere. He stays as my captain. All my players are for sale. Let’s get it out in the open. Every single one of my players is for sale. They have all got a price. But they are not the old prices. It’s the new prices. So if you want them then come with loads of money and you can have them.”
Tavernier has been sensational for Rangers this season and there is no doubt that he has the quality to make the step up to the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see if Brighton make an offer for him at the end of this season.
There is no way Rangers would sanction a sale in January. The Scottish giants have had a good start to their season and losing their captain in January could be a massive blow to their ambitions.
Tavernier’s suitors will have to wait until the summer to sign him.
Also, it will be interesting to see whether the player is interested in making the move. Tavernier is clearly quite happy at Rangers and he might just decide to continue at Ibrox.