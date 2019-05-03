Steven Davis confirms on Twitter he’ll be playing for Rangers next season

Glasgow Rangers fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Steven Davis has committed his future at the Ibrox club beyond the end of the season.
The 34-year-old joined the Gers during the January transfer window on loan from Southampton. His contract at St Mary’s will expire at the end of the season, but he won’t be without a club.
According to the Daily Record, Rangers have moved quickly to sign him up permanently (albeit on a free transfer), after the club held successful talks with the player’s representative.
Davis has confirmed on social networking site Twitter that he is ‘delighted’ to be playing for the Ibrox club next season.
Delighted that I’ll be joining the club permanently in the summer and excited for the challenges that next season will bring. ⚽️💙 https://t.co/7VKJ2EGfpM
— Steven Davis MBE (@StevenDavis8) May 2, 2019
The midfielder took a while to settle in at Ibrox but has gradually evolved as a key player for Steven Gerrard. He has now hit his stride again and impressed everyone with a number of impressive displays in the Rangers midfield.
He would become Rangers’ third signing of the summer transfer window (before it actually began) with Jordan Jones and Jake Hastie being the other two, after both of them signed pre-contract agreements, from Kilmarnock and Motherwell respectively.