Steven Bergwijn would be a superb signing for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur spent their last two transfer windows sitting idle, failing to sign a new player to their squad.
However, Daniel Levy should back Mauricio Pochettino with funds during the summer transfer window. One of the players who could be of interest to Spurs is PSV Eindhoven ace Steven Bergwijn.
According to a report from Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf, Spurs remain keen on the highly rated young talent, but could face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool.
The 21-year-old is one of the brightest young talents in world football, and has been in scintillating form for PSV this season. He has managed 12 goals and 13 assists in 32 appearances in all competitions for Mark van Bommel’s side.
Obviously, there is massive interest from other European clubs for him, with the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan all keen for his signature.
The report claims that the Dutch side will not consider selling the highly exciting winger for anything less than €34 million (£30 million), and Spurs must move quickly to secure his services in the summer.
Capable of playing on both the left and the right, he would be a terrific signing for Pochettino’s side. The Argentine has worked wonders with young talents, and he would seal another deal if Spurs can move ahead of other rivals and secure his move.