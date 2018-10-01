Steven Bergwijn would be a brilliant signing for Tottenham

According to reports from Teamtalk, Tottenham Hotspur have focussed their attention to PSV Eindhoven duo – Jorrit Hendrix and Steven Bergwijn.
Spurs showed strong interest in Ajax duo – Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs De Ligt – during the summer transfer window. However, they seem to have shifted their attention after knowing the duo would cost in the region of £100 million.
The north London club have now shifted their attention to the PSV duo – both having been crucial in PSV’s recent in PSV recent title success.
Both these players are a key part of Mark van Bommel’s side and are attracting interest from several heavyweight European clubs.
Bergwijn is a 20-year-old winger who has been progressing at a tremendous rate. This season he has scored four goals and made two assists in the Dutch league and featured in PSV’s opening Champions League game as well.
Capable of beating players with his terrific dribbling skills, he has an eye for making key passes. The best thing about his game is his tactical maturity.
He can play on either of the flanks with equal comfort. Mauricio Pochettino has a wealth of quality attacking players at his disposal, but the youngster looks like a frightening prospect.
Certainly, he is far from the finished product but can grow into a terrific player under a world class manager like Pochettino. He is a gamble worth taking.