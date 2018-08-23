Steve Sidwell takes up coaching position at Brighton

Former England international Steve Sidwell has taken up the role of a youth development coach and ambassador for Brighton and Hove Albion.
35-year-old Sidwell retired from professional football at the end of last season.
During his playing career he represented the likes of Arsenal, Reading, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Stoke City and Aston Villa in addition to Brighton.
The former England under 21 international helped Brighton win promotion to the top-flight during the 2016-17 season.
However, he failed to make a single Premier League appearance for Chris Hughton’s team last season.
During his time with Reading, Sidwell was included in two Football League Championship PFA teams of the year during the 2004-05 season and 2005-06 season.
The 2006/07 season was the peak of his career when he helped Reading finish 8th in the Premier League.
The following season he earned himself a move to Chelsea but the midfielder was unable to establish himself as a starter at Stamford Bridge.
After just one season with the Blues, Sidwell ended up joining Aston Villa.
Speaking to Brighton’s website, Sidwell said: “Inevitably all good things come to an end, and sadly today I close the chapter of my professional football career.
“I am so lucky and privileged to have lived every kid’s dream of playing football for a living, and to do that over a 20-year career is something I am extremely proud of.
“I am excited and ready for the next stage, which I will tackle head on, as I did throughout my career. Everything I have achieved would not have been possible without the support of my amazing family, the unconditional love from my wife Krystell, my four amazing children, my brother and sister, and most notably, my mum and dad.
“The sacrifices you made, and your commitment and belief in me helped to make my dreams a reality. For this, I will always be indebted to you, and my only goal throughout my career was to make you proud, and I hope I’ve done that.”