Steve Morison hits out at Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa

Former Leeds United player Steve Morison has slammed Marcelo Bielsa for spying on Derby County training sessions earlier in the season.
He has also revealed that he doesn’t think the Argentine is working harder than others in the league.
Morison has undermined Bielsa’s impact at Leeds so far and it will be interesting to see how the Whites respond when they take on another one of Morison’s former clubs (Millwall) at the weekend.
Speaking to News at Den, Morison claimed that if Bielsa had more information than other managers he wouldn’t need to spy on a rival team’s sessions.
He said: “I don’t think it’s right. He tried to smokescreen it a little bit by saying he does more analysis than anyone else. It’s common knowledge everyone does exactly the same stuff. If he had that much info, then why did they need to then go and spy as well? He hasn’t got any more information than anyone else does. He doesn’t put any more hours in than every other football club does, everyone does the same thing. Everyone in football knows that. The media and the fans were like, ‘wow’ about [the presentation] but as Frank Lampard said that is just common practice from every single football club in the league. All that stuff about him watching more games and knowing more stuff about all the players is a load of nonsense. If he did he wouldn’t need to send someone to the ground to watch someone training.”
Leeds United have flourished under Marcelo Bielsa this season and they are in a great position to secure promotion to the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see if they can go all the way now. They are still very much in the title race and winning the Championship in his first season would be special for the Argentine manager.
Regardless of his methods, Bielsa has got Leeds playing with identity, desire and style. The fans will certainly appreciate his contribution to the football club so far.