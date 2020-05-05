Steve Howey suggests Newcastle should move for Erling Haaland

Former Newcastle player and club legend Steve Howey has suggested that Newcastle United should go after Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the next transfer window.
According to widespread reports, the £300 million Newcastle United takeover is close to being done, with the prospective owners waiting for the official confirmation from the Premier League.
It has been claimed that the potential Newcastle owners are willing to inject a sum of £200 million in recruitment and infrastructure. Put it simply, they are willing to spend big on buying top players in the transfer market.
Howey told Newcastle United fan Steve Wraith during an Instagram live session that Haaland would be a fantastic signing for the club.
The 19-year-old striker is considered one of the best teenagers in European football. He has scored 40 goals in all competitions this season (for both Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund) and would be a cracking signing for any club.
He joined Dortmund during the January transfer window for a fee of just £17.1million, and Howey suggests that the Magpies could have signed him.
Newcastle badly need a striker in their next transfer window, and Howey has stated that he would love to see his old club land Haaland in the coming months.
“A centre-forward,” Howey responded when asked who Newcastle should sign. “But it depends on the kind of money you’re talking about. We could sign the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, if backed.
“I’ll tell you who is good, and I know his Dad. Erling Haaland. We could have signed Haaland for less than we paid for Joelinton.”