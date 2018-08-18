Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Steve Howey reacts to Kenedy’s performance vs Cardiff City

18 August, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle were held to a 0-0 draw against Cardiff City earlier today.

Rafa Benitez will be disappointed with the result especially because his side had a great chance to win the game at the last minute.

Brazilian winger Kenedy missed a penalty in injury time and the Magpies had to settle for just one point.

Former Newcastle player Steve Howey wasn’t particularly impressed with the on-loan Chelsea’s winger’s performance today.

He shared his thoughts on the Brazilian’s performance and the penalty miss on Twitter earlier.

Howey’s tweet read:

Kenedy was a crucial player for Newcastle at the back end of last season and it will be interesting to see whether he can rediscover his magic once again.

The Brazilian had a decent game against Tottenham last week but he failed to make any impact against Cardiff City.

Newcastle have dropped 5 points in their first two matches now and Benitez needs to ensure a swift comeback in the next game.

