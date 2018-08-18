Steve Howey reacts to Kenedy’s performance vs Cardiff City

Newcastle were held to a 0-0 draw against Cardiff City earlier today.
Rafa Benitez will be disappointed with the result especially because his side had a great chance to win the game at the last minute.
Brazilian winger Kenedy missed a penalty in injury time and the Magpies had to settle for just one point.
Former Newcastle player Steve Howey wasn’t particularly impressed with the on-loan Chelsea’s winger’s performance today.
He shared his thoughts on the Brazilian’s performance and the penalty miss on Twitter earlier.
Howey’s tweet read:
Sums up Kenedys performance, awful game as a whole, but a point is s point
— Steve Howey (@stevehowey624) August 18, 2018
Kenedy was a crucial player for Newcastle at the back end of last season and it will be interesting to see whether he can rediscover his magic once again.
The Brazilian had a decent game against Tottenham last week but he failed to make any impact against Cardiff City.
Newcastle have dropped 5 points in their first two matches now and Benitez needs to ensure a swift comeback in the next game.