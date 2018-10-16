Steve Bull raves about Wolves forward Helder Costa

Helder Costa recently became the first player after Steve Bull to score on his international debut against Scotland as he found the net for Portugal at Hampden Park last week.
The 24-year-old has been ever present for Wolves this season. He has been receiving huge compliments from the Wolves fans on social media after making his debut, but he will probably cherish the one that has come from Steve Bull, the club legend, himself.
Bull says that he is pleased with how Costa has recovered from his ankle injury to become one of the mainstays of the current Wolves team under Nuno Espirito Santo.
Costa struggled to make an impact following his long spell on the sidelines. However, he has emerged as a key player for Nuno Santo in the Premier League and has played in all the eight games so far.
The club legend believes that Costa has returned to his best form now and that he has been absolutely tremendous for both Wolves and Portugal.
“I’m very pleased for him. Fair play to him,” said Bull to Express and Star.
“It is an intimidating place to go and play, never mind score, so fair play. He deserves it.
“When he got injured, he was a different player all together – he came back quite slow, sluggish. He’s back to his best now though and it’s absolutely tremendous, for Wolves and Portugal. It’s brilliant.”