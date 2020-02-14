Steve Bruce wants Newcastle to renew Andy Carroll’s deal

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is keen on a new deal for Andy Carroll.
The former England international signed a short term contract with the Magpies in summer and he will be a free agent at the end of this season.
As per Northern Echo, Bruce wants to keep the striker at the club. He will urge Lee Charnley to open talks with Carroll regarding a new deal. Apparently, he is impressed with the striker’s contributions on and off the pitch.
Carroll hasn’t quite managed to impress this season. He is yet to score this season and he hasn’t played too often either.
Injuries have limited his game time at Newcastle United this season. It will be interesting to see if he manages to finish the season strongly and win over his critics.
The 31-year-old has struggled to hit his best form for a while now. His career has gone downhill ever since he joined Liverpool almost a decade ago.
With Joelinton struggling to hit his best form at Newcastle, Carroll might get the opportunity to prove his worth yet.
As per the report from Northern Echo, finances will play a big part in Carroll’s potential renewal. He agreed to a pay-as-you-play deal when he rejoined the club in the summer and he might have to settle for a similar deal once again.