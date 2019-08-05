Steve Bruce very impressed with Newcastle forward Yoshinori Muto

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has revealed that he has been ‘very, very impressed’ with Yoshinori Muto.
The 27-year-old forward joined the Magpies in 2018 from Mainz, for a fee in the region of £9.5 million.
The Japan international struggled for regular games under Rafael Benitez, and managed only five league starts all season.
He managed less than 520 minutes of Premier League action in 2018-19, and scored just one goal.
However, it seems, Muto is going to play a big role this season under Steve Bruce after he managed to impress the new Newcastle manager.
“With Muto, who I’ve been very, very impressed with and Almiron, and Dwight Gayle, we have got a nice balance up there. Let’s hope they can score the goals that every club in the Premier League needs to do,” said Bruce to The Chronicle.
Newcastle indeed have bolstered their attacking department this summer. The club replaced the likes of Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon with Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin.
Furthermore, Jetro Willems has joined on an initial season-long loan deal.
Bruce feels that he has enough depth and quality in his attacking front this season, and he is counting on Muto, Gayle and Almiron to score more goals.