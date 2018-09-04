Steve Bruce urges Aston Villa to re-sign John Terry

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce wants the club to re-sign John Terry.
The former England international left the club earlier this summer but Bruce wants him to return and fix the club’s defensive issues for the short term.
According to Sun, Bruce has asked the owners to sanction a move for the highly experienced center back.
It could prove to be a season-defining transfer for Aston Villa. They have been struggling at the back and someone like Terry could be a superb addition.
He will improve the players around him with his organizational skills and his leadership will be priceless as well. Terry was crucial to Villa’s fight for promotion last season.
It seems that the player is keen on the move as well. In a recent online poll, Terry hinted that he would be open to joining the club again.
Aston Villa fan, Dan Jones, put out a question to his Instagram followers: “Would John Terry come back if he was asked to?”.
The former Chelsea defender voted ‘yes’ in the poll.
This is a clear message to the club and they should look to wrap up the deal quickly.