Steve Bruce raves about Newcastle record signing Joelinton

Newcastle United broke their transfer record for the second time in the last seven months when they completed the signing of Joelinton from Hoffenheim for a reported fee of £40m.
The 22-year-old has arrived with a reputation of being one of the highly-rated young attackers in the Bundesliga and made a strong impression for his new club on Saturday.
The Brazilian striker made his debut in Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat against Preston North End on Saturday, but the result could have been had Miguel Almiron not fluffed his chances from the penalty spot.
Just seconds after making his debut, Joelinton wriggled his way into the box before Michael Sailsbury pointed to the spot. The Brazilian opted against the spot-kick, but he did well enough to earn praises from his new manager.
Bruce says that the young attacker has full of life and energy and predicts him to be a smashing hit at Newcastle.
“I think he’ll be a big hit,” said Bruce to The Chronicle.
“He is full of life and full of energy and plays with his heart on his sleeve. He is not a typical Brazillian – all the silky skills that you associate – however, I think he will be an effective number 9.”
Newcastle fans are used to idolising great strikers throughout their history, and only time will tell whether Joelinton can cement his place into the list of club legends.