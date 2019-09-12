Steve Bruce raves about Newcastle forward Miguel Almiron

Miguel Almiron was signed by Rafael Benitez during the January transfer window.
The 25-year-old has impressed with his work rate and overall performances but surprisingly he is yet to score for the Magpies.
Steve Bruce has revealed that he was taken aback by the quality and talent of Almiron when he first saw him in Newcastle training.
Almiron has struggled to score for Newcastle this season, but the Magpies fans are pleased with his overall contribution to the side.
Bruce insists that he brings a lot more to the team, and one cannot help but admire the way he plays.
“(The) first time I saw him I thought, ‘Wow, what a good player he is.’ He’s a good player, the kid,” Bruce said to the Chronicle.
“I think he needs a bit like when Joelinton scored. I think he feels he’s had a few chances. Last week, he had two great opportunities but didn’t take them but what he contributes to the team – you cannot but admire the way he plays.”
Newcastle United have picked up four points from their last two games, but they have a tough fixture at hand after the international break. The Magpies will travel to Merseyside to face Liverpool who have won all of their matches so far.
While Almiron has impressed with his work rate and overall contribution, Steve Bruce will surely be hoping that the Paraguayan starts to bang in goals now for the club.
He did finally hit the back of the net for Paraguay over the international break, and surely it will give him a lot of confidence ahead of the Liverpool clash.