Steve Bruce raves about Aston Villa player John McGinn

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has had a very good start to life at Villa Park.
The former Hibernian star has settled in really well and he has made an instant impact on the pitch.
Manager Steve Bruce believes that the Aston Villa fans have already warmed up to him and they are enjoying his performances.
He said: “He’s had a great start. It took mere minutes for the crowd to warm to him. They enjoy watching him. He enjoys playing. Long may it continue”.
The hardworking midfielder has clearly impressed his manager already and he will only get better as the season progresses.
McGinn has done really well to handle the step up to the Championship and it will be interesting to see if he can guide his team to promotion eventually.
If he can maintain his current level of performances, he could be a real asset for Steve Bruce this season.
McGinn was a top target for Scottish champions Celtic this summer but he chose to join Aston Villa instead. So far, it has proven to be an ideal move for all parties.