Steve Bruce raves about Aston Villa new signing Anwar El Ghazi

Steve Bruce was full of praise for Anwar El Ghazi who joined Aston Villa yesterday from French Ligue 1 side Lille on a season-long loan.
The Villa boss wanted to add depth and quality to his attacking line up, and feels Ghazi will bring a much-needed spark to the wide areas.
Bruce has described the Dutch winger as a ‘real proper player’, and says he is delighted to have him in the squad. He also added that the 23-year-old has got ‘terrific ability’ and the Villa fans will enjoy watching him.
“El Ghazi has got terrific ability and the supporters will enjoy watching him,” said Bruce, as quoted by Birmingham Mail. “He’s a real proper player so to get him, we’re delighted.”
El Ghazi has become Bruce’s fifth signing since the Championship club were taken over in late July. He is a versatile winger who can also play at left-back and in the centre of defence.
Villa fans will surely be excited with Bruce’s comments on Ghazi. Already Villa boast a fine attacking set up, and adding a player of his potential will help the club mount a serious challenge for promotion this season.
Most importantly, he is an exciting player to watch, and fans will love to see him making strong impact for the side. Villa fans can expect a great season ahead if Bruce can land Yannick Bolasie and Tammy Abraham on loan as well before the end of this month.
Meanwhile, Villa maintained their unbeaten start in the 2018-19 campaign after earning a 2-2 draw against Brentford in the Championship clash on Wednesday.