Steve Bruce provides the latest update on Yannick Bolasie transfer

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has provided an exciting transfer update for the fans.
The Championship outfit are closing in on a deal for the Everton player Yannick Bolasie and Bruce has revealed that the club are hoping to announce the transfer today or tomorrow.
🎥💬 Press Conference: Steve Bruce on transfers – “We are trying. We hope we can get Yannick Bolasie over the line. There’s bits and pieces to be done…still work to be done. Hopefully we can announce something later today or tomorrow”#PartOfThePride #AVFC pic.twitter.com/R9k1Os1eBY
— Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) August 24, 2018
Aston Villa are light in the wide areas and Bolasie will inject some much-needed flair and pace to their attack.
The Villans will be looking to challenge for promotion once again this year and someone like Bolasie could be a vital addition. The 29-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League and he could make an instant impact in the Championship.
Bolasie is not a part of Marco Silva’s first team plans and therefore a loan deal is ideal for him right now. The Congo international needs to play regular football at this stage of his career.
He was linked with a move to Middlesbrough as well but it seems that Villa have stolen a march on their rivals.