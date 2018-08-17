Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Steve Bruce provides Aston Villa transfer update

17 August, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has revealed that the club is still looking to sign some players before the window closes.

The Championship outfit have struggled to strengthen their side properly due to their financial problems this summer.

It will be interesting to see whether they manage to get their targets in before the end of this month.

Steve Bruce’s comments will excite the Aston Villa fans for sure. They will know that the team needs improving if they are to challenge for promotion. The fans will be delighted to see that the club are still trying to get players in.

As per the Villa boss, the club will be looking at wingers and strikers. Bruce explained that the team is lacking depth in those areas.

He also added that Aston Villa are looking to secure the services of two or three players before the window closes.

Aston Villa are one of the best teams in the Championship and they came really close to securing promotion last season. If they can add to their squad wisely, they will have a big chance of going all the way this year.

 

