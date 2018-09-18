Steve Bruce praises Axel Tuanzebe

Axel Tuanzebe has featured regularly this season for Aston Villa and Steve Bruce is impressed with his performance so far.
The Villa boss has told the club’s official website that Tuanzebe is improving all the time, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.
The 20-year-old defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa. And Bruce didn’t hesitate to sign him on loan again in the summer transfer window.
Bruce made the comments after Villa’s 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers away from home at Ewood Park where Tuanzebe started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes.
Bruce told Villa’s official website: “Axel’s a fine young centre-back and is improving all the time. There’s still a few things to fix, but that’s normal.”
Villa are going through a bad patch at the moment, and they will be in action on Tuesday evening when they take on Rotherham United at Villa Park in the Championship.
Steve Bruce’s side have failed to win in their last six games in all competitions, and Villa will be hoping to return to winning ways.