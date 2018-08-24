Steve Bruce not interested in signing defender – boost for Rangers in Joe Worrall chase

Glasgow Rangers are reportedly keen to sign a central defender before the end of this month with boss Steven Gerrard looking to further bolster his squad at the Ibrox club.
According to a recent report from the Daily Record, the Gers are looking to sign Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall on loan this month.
However, they are not alone in the race to sign the 21-year-old, who has dropped down the pecking order at the club under Aitor Karanka.
The report claimed that Championship outfit Aston Villa have been showing interest in him as well. However, fresh report from the Birmingham Mail suggests that signing a centre-back is not a priority for Steve Bruce at the moment.
The Villa manager is looking to add players on loan to bolster his attacking line up, but he is happy with the defensive set up. The report claims that Mile Jedinak, Tommy Elphick and Axel Tuanzebe will continue to compete for a place alongside James Chester.
The news would come as a potential boost for Rangers knowing they have one competitor less in the race to sign Worrall. Rangers have made the first move for Worrall with the Gers having made an inquiry to take him on loan.
The England U-21 international centre-half is a highly rated young talent and he captained England to victory at the Toulon Tournament in 2017.
However, following the arrivals of Michael Dawson, Michael Hefele and Jack Robinson this summer, Worrall has dropped down the pecking order at the club, and hasn’t played a single minute in the Championship.