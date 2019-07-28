Steve Bruce: Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff ‘not for sale’

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley said in a recent interview with the Daily Mail that the club will not entertain any offer from rival Premier League clubs for midfielder Sean Longstaff this summer.
The young midfielder, who made a strong impact last season under Rafael Benitez, is seen as a player with a lot of potential, and Steve Bruce wants him to play a major role for the club.
Bruce has now reiterated what Ashley had said and made it clear that Longstaff won’t be sold this summer.
“We’re concentrating on Sean now, getting his knee right. It’s his 10th or 11th training session since he hurt his knee,” said Bruce.
“I’ll just repeat what the owner said – he’s not for sale.”
Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for the Magpies midfielder.
The Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solkjaer is looking to bolster his midfield this summer following the departure of Ander Herrera.
Furthermore, Paul Pogba is facing an uncertain future at the club with Real Madrid keen to secure his services.
United were looking to pay in the region of £20 million for the 21-year-old midfielder, but the Magpies want at least £50 million, which prices him out of a potential move to Old Trafford.
The Newcastle fans will love the strong message from the club owner and the new manager.
It implies that Newcastle are ready to build a strong future with the talented youngsters they have, and they are not ready to succumb to pressure from heavyweight Premier League clubs unless they are ready to dish out ridiculous money.