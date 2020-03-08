Steve Bruce lavishes praise on Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin

Newcastle United picked up a 1-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League yesterday.
Allan Saint-Maximin scored the only goal of the game. The Magpies had the chances to increase the score but Dwight Gayle failed to covert.
Steve Bruce will be very pleased with the performance and the result.
Newcastle seemed confident and they looked adventurous in their approach. The Magpies have been too defensive at times this season and the fans will be delighted to see a change.
Bruce changed his approach to a more attacking one for the WBA game earlier this week and Newcastle have performed similarly against the Saints now.
It will be interesting to see how they perform in the upcoming games.
The Newcastle managed heaped praise on the match-winner Allan Saint-Maximin after the game.
During his post-match presser, he said (cited by Chronicle): “I said when he walked in he will excite people. His natural ability is scary. He has a bit to learn too, and if he does, if he sorts the other bits out, we have a hell of a player on our hands. He is always a threat, wants to past you and that is a dying art. He has that natural ability in abundance.”
The 22-year-old winger will be delighted to hear these comments from his manager and he will be looking to carry this form into the next game as well.
Saint-Maximin was impressive against WBA as well and Newcastle will need him in top form if they want to break into the top half this season.
Newcastle are currently 13th in the table, four points behind 10th placed Burnley.