Steve Bruce impressed with Andy Carroll’s attitude

Newcastle signed Andy Carroll on a free transfer this summer.
Apparently, the former West Ham ace is impressing Steve Bruce in training with his attitude.
According to the Chronicle, Carroll has been quite vocal during team meetings and his advice to the other forwards has surprised Bruce.
It will be interesting to see how he performs this season.
Carroll is a boyhood Newcastle fan and he knows what it means to play for the club. He will be hoping to make an immediate impact this year.
If he can stay fit, he could prove to be a very good addition to the Newcastle side.
His experience and the connection with the fans will certainly lift the side.
On his day, the towering forward can be unplayable and Bruce will be hoping for such performances from the former England international.
Bruce revealed to the Chronicle that the players are all attracted to Carroll and they want to be around him.
It will be interesting to see if he can motivate and inspire his teammates now.
Carroll’s career has been plagued with injuries ever since he left for Liverpool and he will be hoping to finish off on a high with the club he loves.
The target man has a few years left at the top level and keeping him fit will be the key now.