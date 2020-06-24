Steve Bruce hopes Newcastle can agree a new deal with Isaac Hayden

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has revealed that he is hoping the club can agree on an extension with Isaac Hayden.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been in fine form for the Magpies and he was excellent in their win over Sheffield United.





Bruce said (via Chronicle): “I sincerely hope he does. I thought it was Isaac’s best performance under me since I’ve been at the club. That didn’t surprise me because when we came back in, he was in terrific shape, battling to go.

“I’ve said from day one that I’d love Isaac to stay. He’s the sort of type the club’s been built around since the Championship but, obviously, there are personal circumstances that he’s got and we’ll keep plugging away and see what we can do.”

Hayden will enter the final year of his deal soon and it will be interesting to see if he is ready to extend his deal. He has been linked with a move to the South West previously because he wants to be to close to his family.

He is a key player for Newcastle and losing him would be a blow for the club.

Newcastle must look to offer him a lucrative deal that will be hard to turn down. Once their reported takeover is complete, the Magpies will be able to sign top players but their priority should be keeping the quality players already at the club.

Hayden is a key asset for Steve Bruce’s side and it would be a huge boost to the squad and the fans if he commits his long term future to the club.

The midfielder could have left in the summer but Steve Bruce’s appointment was the key to his decision to stay this season. It will be interesting to see if Bruce can now convince him to stay for the long haul.