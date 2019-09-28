Steve Bruce hints Andy Carroll could be involved against Leicester

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has hinted that Andy Carroll could make a big contribution against Leicester City this week.
Speaking to the media during the pre-match presser, the Newcastle boss revealed that Carroll has trained all week without any problems.
He said: “We all know what he can do as a footballer – the big thing, of course, is fitness levels. He’s trained all week and, touch wood, there’s not been any problems.”
It will be interesting to see if the former England international gets a start against the Foxes.
Newcastle have been struggling in attack since the start of the season and they could use Carroll’s qualities upfront.
The former West Ham star is a match-winner and he could make a big impact if he can stay fit.
Carroll rejoined his boyhood club on a free transfer this summer and he will be determined to prove his worth.
The fans will be hoping that he can start against the Foxes and make a defining contribution.
Newcastle are in desperate need of a win and Bruce should look to use Carroll if he gets the all clear from the medical department.