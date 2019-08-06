Steve Bruce drops exciting Newcastle transfer hint

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has hinted that the Magpies are looking to add players in the final few hours of the summer transfer window.
The Magpies have done well this summer despite losing Ayoze Perez to Leicester City.
They have added a quality young striker in Joelinton on a club-record transfer fee, while also adding depth in the attacking areas by signing Allan Saint-Maximin and Jetro Willems, the latter having joined on loan.
Steve Bruce, the Magpies boss, has now hinted that there could be more additions before Thursday’s deadline.
“I hope I can give them something to shout about. I hope we are not finished (in the transfer market),” said Bruce to The Chronicle.
No. We are still hopeful that we have one or two things up our sleeve.
“We will know a little bit more in the next 24 hours. I would envisage we still have one or two bits still to do.”
Newcastle will be hoping to bolster their defence this summer, while the Magpies may look to add another midfielder if Issac Hayden leaves the club.
Hayden was brilliant towards the end of last season, and has impressed in the pre-season, but he has not ruled out a move away from the club.
Likewise, Newcastle could look to sign a solid right-back, with the club being linked with Rangers skipper James Tavernier.
Newcastle United will be excited to hear that the club are at least working hard on securing one or two players before the window closes.