Steve Bruce confirms Newcastle’s interest in Ademola Lookman

Newcastle have been linked with Ademola Lookman this month.
The Magpies could do with a tricky winger like him and it will be interesting to see if they manage to sign the attacker.
Lookman is very talented and the transfer could prove to be a masterstroke in the long run.
Manager Steve Bruce has now confirmed Newcastle’s interest in the player. Speaking to Sky Sports, he revealed that there is some work to be done before the transfer can be completed.
He said: “He’s a good player, I like him, who wouldn’t? But we’ve been linked with 38 players so far. Plates are still spinning.”
Lookman will add pace, flair and goals to the Newcastle side. They have missed the extra bit of creativity since Ayoze Perez’s departure and Lookman would be ideal for them.
The Leipzig winger has not played too often this season and he could do with a move away. A loan move might be ideal for his development if a permanent move is out of question.
He has started just 2 games for the German outfit this season.
However, Leipzig rate him highly and they paid £22m for his services. They are under no pressure to sell and if Newcastle want him on a permanent deal, they will have to pay up.
Newcastle have been poor going forward this season and a quality signing in the attacking department could really transform their season.