Steve Bruce confirms Newcastle want to sign a striker

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has confirmed that he is looking to sign a striker this month.
The Magpies have struggled in front of the goal and they will have to bring in a goalscorer if they want to finish the season strongly.
Summer signing Joelinton has failed to deliver so far (one goal in 18 league games) and the team is lacking in goals from the midfield as well. It will be interesting to see if Ashley backs his manager.
Bruce has confirmed to Sky Sports that the club have already had two setbacks in their pursuit of a striker. It will be interesting to see who they end up with.
He said: “Yes. We’ve had a couple of knock-backs already so we’ll keep working away. It’s very difficult, especially at that end of the pitch, to get something that’s going to make you better. I won’t just be bringing in players for the sake of it, but we’ll see what the next two or three weeks bring. Our frailties are pretty obvious – we don’t score enough goals”.
Newcastle could do with a target man right now. They need someone who can bring others into the player and hold up the ball.
Someone like Giroud could be ideal for them. The Magpies do not have too many creators on the pitch and therefore a target man would suit them better.
Andy Carroll has impressed in flashes since returning to his boyhood club but his injury record is quite poor. It would be foolish to rely on him for the remainder of the season.
The former West Ham player is better suited to the role of a squad player.