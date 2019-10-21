Steve Bruce comments on Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin

Newcastle United lost 1-0 against Chelsea in their last Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.
Allan Saint-Maximin, who joined the Magpies during the summer transfer window from Nice for a fee in the region of £16.5m, has been one of the bright sparks for the club this season.
The French winger has made three starts in the Premier League, and his further two appearances have come from the bench, according to Whoscored.com.
Although he is yet to score for his new club, the 22-year-old has made a big impact in recent weeks.
Steve Bruce has been very careful with him as injury has hurt his progress at St. James’ Park. The highly talented winger has struggled to stay fit, and Bruce has admitted that he is not yet fully fit.
The Newcastle boss has suggested that Saint-Maximin is a ‘threat’, but he still needs to get his fitness up before he can deliver consistently.
“It’s only the second game for Allan, too, and he’s got a lot of fitness work to catch up on,” Bruce said, as quoted by The Chronicle. “We’re hoping that he can stay well because he is a threat.”
Newcastle played well against the Blues, but the host managed to sneak out a win.
Saint-Maximin, who also impressed against Manchester United, was brilliant against Chelsea, and the Magpies fans can expect him to hurt teams when he returns to full fitness.
Newcastle United find themselves in 18th place with eight points after Saturday’s result. They will face Wolves in their next Premier League match at St James’ Park on Sunday.