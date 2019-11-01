Steve Bruce comments on Newcastle United transfer plans for January window

Newcastle United have made a poor start to their 2019-20 campaign, and find themselves just above the relegation zone under Steve Bruce.
The Magpies have managed just one win in their last eight games in all competitions, and are struggling to win in the Premier League.
Ahead of Newcastle United’s clash against West Ham United at the London Stadium, Steve Bruce has revealed that he had already held an initial discussion about the January transfer window.
Bruce has admitted that he spoke to Lee Charnley about what needs to be done in the January transfer window in a meeting yesterday. The Newcastle boss will also meet Steve Nickson, the club’s head of recruitment, next week.
“If there is someone out there improve team then of course any manager would like to act,” said Bruce, as quoted by the Chronicle.
“January is always, always difficult so look if there’s somebody out there who can improve us, we will try and act. As for real big conversations, I really haven’t. I’m still concentrating on the job ahead, which is to get the best out of the team now.”
More signings?
Bruce is spot on that the club should only look to sign players who can improve the squad.
Newcastle have suffered defeats against Liverpool, Leicester City, and Chelsea in recent games away from home, but what must have hurt them the most is their failure to win games at home.
It remains to be seen how Newcastle approach the January transfer window, but for now, they must concentrate on picking up as many points as they can.