Steve Bruce comments on Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle

Steve Bruce has admitted that he is concerned with the situation of Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle. He adds that Gayle has been a ‘big disappointment’ for him since he arrived at St James’ Park.
Newcastle had the option of selling Gayle, who was out on loan at West Bromwich Albion last season, this summer but Bruce kept faith in the 28-year-old.
The former Hull City boss spoke highly of Gayle when he joined Newcastle and did his best to keep hold of the player despite rumours of him leaving for £20 million.
However, Gayle has predictably dropped down the pecking order at the club, and hasn’t been able to justify his manager’s faith.
He has been out injured since the start of the season, and Bruce has now admitted that Gayle’s fitness remains a big concern for him.
Bruce said to the Northern Echo: “Dwight’s a big disappointment for me because I have now been here for six, seven weeks but this injury has not got any better – which is a big concern to all of us.”
Goalscoring is one department where Newcastle must improve this season. Big money signing Joelinton has impressed so far, but Bruce will be demanding goals from other forwards as well.
It won’t be easy for Gayle to get into the side straight away. He will have to compete with Andy Carroll and Yoshinori Muto, as both will be looking to cement their place in the side.