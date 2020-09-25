Steve Bruce comments on Newcastle United right-back DeAndre Yedlin

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has suggested that DeAndre Yedlin will make the final decision on his future, as quoted on The Athletic’s Newcastle United correspondent Chris Waugh’s Twitter page.

Earlier this month, MLS Soccer reported that Yedlin wants to leave Newcastle and move to a club in Major League Soccer in the summer transfer window.





The report claimed that the USA international is very interested in going back to his homeland, and that informal talks have been held with a number of clubs.

The 27-year-old right-back will face stiff competition for a regular place in the Newcastle starting lineup this season, with Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo the other two senior right-backs in the squad.

According to WhoScored, Yedlin made 10 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Magpies last season, scoring one goal in the process.

Bruce on Yedlin's future: "We've got 3 right-backs for one position. I keep reading the speculation but I don't know about it. DeAndre will decide that I'm sure. We'll see what develops over the next week or so" #NUFC #THFC — Chris Waugh (@ChrisDHWaugh) September 25, 2020

Stay or leave?

Yedlin is not guaranteed a place in the Newcastle starting lineup, and given that he is in the prime of his career, it would be a waste just training and warming the substitutes’ bench.

If the former Tottenham Hotspur right-back gets the chance to play regular first-team football for a club, then he should take it.