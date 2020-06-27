Steve Bruce comments on Matty Longstaff’s future

Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 20-year-old will be a free agent soon and the Magpies are keen to hold on to his services. However, the player has not signed an extension yet.





Manager Steve Bruce has now confirmed that Longstaff’s future is in his own hands now.

Bruce claims that the club has made him a ‘wonderful’ offer and the player has reportedly turned it down.

He said to Sky Sports: “The ball is in Matty’s hands. I’ve gone public with it; I think we’ve made him a wonderful offer and for me, it should be his way forward in his career. Being a Newcastle lad and having the season he’s just had, it’s his way forward. Of course, we would all love him to stay but, as young as he is, it’s his prerogative. If players want to run down their contract there’s not much we can do as a club. We’ve done everything we possibly can. The rest is up to Matty, it’s for him to decide.”

It will be interesting to see if the two parties can agree on an extension before his contract expires.

Losing the young midfielder will be a blow for the Magpies. He is immensely talented and he has a big future ahead of him.

Newcastle have played a key role in nurturing him and losing him for free this summer will hurt them.

The Magpies must do everything in their power to keep him at the club. They have been linked with a host of names so far because of the potential takeover. However, their main priority should be holding on to their key talents first.

Longstaff was offered a lucrative deal by Italian side Udinese before the lockdown and it remains to be seen what he decides in the end.