Steve Bruce comments on Matt Ritchie’s injury

Newcastle took on Leicester City in the Carabao Cup last night.
The Magpies ended up on the losing side but the injury to Matt Ritchie left Steve Bruce fuming.
Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury unleashed a rash tackle on the Newcastle player and Bruce has confirmed that the player’s leg is in a mess right now.
It will be interesting to see how long Ritchie is ruled out for. It was a terrible tackle from the Leicester City player.
Choudhury escaped a red card despite the horror tackle and Steve Bruce claims that it could be ankle damage for Ritchie.
Speaking to The Chronicle, the Newcastle United manager said: “It was difficult with the problems we had. I was forced to make the changes, we didn’t want to do it and we’ve lost three tonight. The mess Matt Ritchie’s in – it was a horror challenge. When I see the mess on his leg. We fear ankle damage; he’s got three stitches in his leg. I don’t want players sent off but when it’s horror challenges, it isn’t good. It’s a horror one, it’s over the top. Believe me, it’s a horrible one.”
Newcastle cannot afford to lose a key player like Ritchie for a long time. It would be a damaging blow for them.
The Magpies have made a mixed start to their season and they need to build some momentum right now. Losing a key player would weaken them and it could result in poor performances.