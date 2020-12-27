Steve Bruce claims his aim is to save Newcastle from relegation

Newcastle United fans are unhappy with Steve Bruce’s comments regarding his aim for the season.

The Newcastle United manager revealed that he is just looking to keep the club in the Premier League this year.





At the start of the season, Steve Bruce claimed that a top-half finish was a possibility for Newcastle United but it seems that he has given up on those hopes already.

He said (via Chronicle): “My remit is to keep Newcastle in the Premier League this season and keep trying to edge the club forward.”

Newcastle United crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Manchester City last time out and they are 13th in the Premier League table with 18 points from 12 matches.

There is no reason why Newcastle United cannot finish in the top half after the start they have made this season.

The fact that the manager is already eyeing a relegation battle is quite worrying and disappointing for the fans.

It will be interesting to see how Newcastle United bounce back from their recent run of poor form. The Magpies have lost two and drawn one of their last three league games and they will be under pressure to bounce back with a win in their next outing.

Newcastle came close to finishing in the top half last season but they ended up 13th in the table after a poor run of form during the second half of the season.

The Magpies will have to add more consistency to their game if they want to break into the top of this season and it will be interesting to see how Steve Bruce’s team performs in the coming months.

Some of the Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Bruce’s recent comments and here is what they had to say.

Is that how he sold the club to Calum Wilson over Villa? It’s bollocks as it was him talking about top 10. He should resign now because he won’t survive with that attitude when fans are back. — Brian Parkin (@BrianNUFC) December 26, 2020

To accept a situation you dont like is to accept defeat. To accept defeat is to live without hope. To live without hope is to shrivel and die. — Karma will find you (@JONNY_RUBBER) December 27, 2020

There it is, the limit of the club’s ambition in black and white – remain in the PL. It will always be the same under Ashley and Bruce. What’s the point of supporting a club that has no ambition? — King of the potato people (@KOTPP11) December 27, 2020

We the fans want a team that has passion, pride, give a 100% every game and most of all want to wear the shirt. Not much to ask for is it Steve Bruce. — Terry Bartholomew (@terrybart35) December 27, 2020

Steve Bruce – i genuinely worry you can’t do that. We went down twice before under MA and you are no better than those Managers. — Mike Severs (@Joe_e_shabadoo) December 27, 2020

So our ambition is set as the same as the clubs who came up from the championship despite us being in the premier league for 3 seasons now since coming back up under Rafa. Thought he said we were making progress under him? I call it stagnation — Pete (@Peteloughlin1) December 27, 2020