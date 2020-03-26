Steve Bruce admits he wants to sign Danny Rose permanently

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has admitted that he wants to sign Danny Rose permanently at the end of this season.
The Tottenham left-back joined Newcastle on loan earlier this season.
Although he hasn’t been at his best so far, his quality is beyond doubt. It seems that Bruce is ready to give the player another chance next season.
Rose is one of the best left-backs in the league when he is on form. If he manages to regain his sharpness, Newcastle could hit the jackpot with him.
He is unlikely to cost a lot and he would improve Steve Bruce’s side a lot. Rose would be a massive upgrade on the likes of Manquillo, Dummett etc.
Steve Bruce has explained that Rose is a quality player and he is delighted with the Tottenham player so far.
He said (quoted by Chronicle): “He is an established quality player. We managed to get him through the door and he will be great for the next three months. And hopefully longer after that.
“He is a great thinker to have in the dressing room. When he walked through the door gave everybody a lift. That is what a really good player does.
“Listen, Danny Rose is a stick on. He is what you call stick on quality. He was England’s left-back only last November. I am delighted with him. That is the quality we brought in and that is the quality we aspire to. That is what we need.”
It will be interesting to see if Rose can hit his best form with Newcastle this season.
Currently, the Premier League season is postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic but football could resume in the next few months.
Rose could help his side finish the season strongly and that would give him some much-needed confidence heading into the next season.