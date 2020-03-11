Blog Teams Sunderland Stephen Elliott reacts to Sunderland defeat to Bristol Rovers

11 March, 2020 General Football News, League One, Sunderland

Stephen Elliott has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Sunderland’s defeat to Bristol Rovers away from home on Tuesday evening.

The Black Cats suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Rovers away from home at the Memorial Stadium in League One.

Jonson Clarke-Harris put the home team in the lead after 39 minutes, and he doubled the advantage from the penalty spot in the 75th minute.

Former Sunderland forward Elliott was following the match, and he was far from impressed with the performance of the players and has strong criticised them.

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday evening, hosts Rovers had 39% of the possession, took eight shots of which three were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Sunderland had 61% of the possession, took six shots of which two were on target, and earned two corners, according to BBC Sport.

Automatic promotion race

The defeat to Rovers means that Sunderland are seventh in the League One table at the moment with 59 points from 36 matches.

Phil Parkinson’s side are as many as eight points behind leaders Coventry City – who have played 34 games – and three points behind second-placed Rotherham United, who have played 35 matches.

