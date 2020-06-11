Stephen Elliott delivers brutally honest verdict on Sunderland

Stephen Elliott has given his take on Sunderland on Twitter following the decision to end the League One season.

The former Sunderland forward believes that the Black Cats have not been good enough this season.





Elliott has added that if Sunderland were “slightly better”, then they would have been promoted on the points-per-game basis system.

Looking at the #safc situation. Since the start of October the team won 11 league games out of 26. 🤷🏻‍♂️ Nowhere near a good enough return really. Annoying thing is it only needed to be slightly better and automatic would have been achieved on the ppg format. — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) June 10, 2020

League One called off

As reported by BBC Sport, League One has been called early amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The season was initially suspended in March, and clubs in the third tier of English football voted this week for the campaign not to be played to its full conclusion.

The table has been settled on points per game, with promotion, relegation and the playoff being decided on that basis.

This means that Sunderland have missed out on the playoffs and will remain in League One for one more season at least.

Disappointing

Sunderland are one of the biggest clubs in England and arguably the biggest in League One, and it will be a huge disappointment for the fans that the team will not clinch promotion to the Championship.

Not so long ago Sunderland were playing in the Premier League, but now they are in the third tier of English football.