Stephan Lichsteiner says he is in talks with Arsenal over a new contract

Arsenal signed Switzerland international defender Stephan Lichsteiner on a free transfer from Juventus on a one-year deal last summer.
The 35-year-old hasn’t particularly impressed, but he hasn’t been a disaster either, featuring in 12 Premier League games, six Europa League games and two League Cup games.
Manager Unai Emery definitely believes Lichsteiner brings the required experience to his defence, and the Swiss has revealed that talks are ongoing over the possibility of handing him a new one-year deal.
“There have been talks about a contract extension with Arsenal. We’ll have to see if they suit both parties,” the versatile full-back told Neue Zurcher Zeitung.
“Arsenal are a great club, and I’m very happy with them – but I want to play regularly with an eye towards Euro 2020. Things have been OK this season. But if the manager tells me that he won’t be counting on me next season then I’ll have to think about my future.
“Arsenal are a top club, and it is harder to play all the time for them. I’ve moved to a new country, and have had to discover new people, a new league and new tactics. It all takes time.”
Arsenal have suffered various injuries in the defensive department this term, dealing a huge blow to their squad depth.
While he isn’t very popular with the fans, Lichtsteiner has helped provide valuable cover across the backline all-campaign, and it won’t come as a shock if he is handed another deal given the club’s lack of transfer funds.