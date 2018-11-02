Stephan El Shaarawy would be an excellent signing for West Ham

According to reports from Tuttomercatoweb, West Ham have made an approach to sign AS Roma attacking midfielder Stephan El Shaarawy.
The report claims that the Hammers have attempted to start negotiations over a potential January deal for the 26-year-old. The 23-cap Italy international has been in good form this season, scoring three goals and managing one assist in the Serie A so far.
Manuel Pellegrini spent big money on bolstering the attacking department in the summer by signing Felipe Anderson from Lazio. However, the Chilean looking to add more quality in the side, and El Shaarawy would be a massive addition.
The 26-year-old may not have developed into a world-class player many expected him to become, but he has regained his form while playing for AS Roma after a dreadful spell with Monaco.
El Shaarawy has scored 32 goals for the Giallorossi in his last three seasons. Usually preferring to play on the hand side, El Shaarawy is equally capable of playing through the middle and on the right flank as well.
Pellegrini would pull off a blinder if he can land the Italy midfielder, but the Hammers need to move quickly, as Roma are trying to tie him down at the club till 2022.