Stats reveal worrying verdict for Arsenal ahead of Liverpool clash | Preview, Team News & Prediction

- Arsenal vs Liverpool
- English Premier League, 2018/19
- Saturday, November 3, 17:30 pm BST
- Emirates Stadium, London
It’s been three years since Arsenal beat Liverpool in any venue or in any competition, and they welcome Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in a game that could significantly change the make-up of the top five places.
Arsenal could go third in the table and one point off Liverpool if they come out on top, but a reverse scoreline could see Liverpool return to the summit while the Gunners would fall out of the top-four.
Arsenal will be without Laurent Koscielny (achilles), Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin) and Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) while Sead Kolasinac (hamstring), Nacho Monreal (hamstring) and Hector Bellerin (thigh) are doubtful and could be given late assessments.
Liverpool will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ACL), Jordan Henderson (hamstring) and Naby Keita (hamstring).
Ahead of the weekend meeting, Unai Emery’s Arsenal side find themselves fourth in the Premier League table with 22 points from 10 games, coming off the back of seven wins and a draw from their last eight. The Gunners look strong on home soil too, boasting four consecutive wins at the Emirates.
As for the visitors, Jurgen Klopp’s men are no slouches either. Liverpool are second in the division with 26 points, having won consecutive games ahead of Saturday’s clash. The Reds are still unbeaten this season and have an outstanding away record – four wins and a draw from five games on the road.
Arsenal haven’t beaten Liverpool at any venue or in any competition since 2015 – six games, three draws, three defeats. Emery’s men are in fantastic form, however, so Liverpool shouldn’t underestimate their opponents. That being said, Klopp’s men have won at Tottenham and drawn at Chelsea so they’re proving to be the side for the big occasion.
Arsenal’s defensive record might be telling, with the Gunners shipping 13 league goals this season, keeping only two clean sheets from 10 games, so Liverpool are bound to ripple the net. Only Manchester City (27) have scored more goals than the hosts (24), however, so Arsenal surely won’t be silenced on the night. A score draw looks likely.
Arsenal vs Liverpool Betting Tips
Arsenal have the worst defensive record in the top-four but are also the second highest scorers in the league, while Liverpool have conceded in four of their last five games in all competitions. Bet on Both Teams to Score with 138.com at 4/9.
Liverpool have scored first in eight of their 10 league games this season, while Arsenal have conceded first in half of their matches. Bet on Liverpool to Score First at 4/6.
Arsenal haven’t been ahead at the half-time break in any of their league games this season, whereas Liverpool have only found themselves behind once at the restart.
But with 75% of Arsenal’s goals coming in the second-half and Liverpool shipping 75% of their goals after the break, the full-time result is likely to be more in the Gunners’ favour. Bet on Liverpool to lead at half-time at 6/4 and Arsenal/Liverpool to draw at full-time at 11/4.