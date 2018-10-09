Stan Collymore suggests Aaron Ramsey should join Wolves

Former Liverpool striker turned popular football pundit Stan Collymore has suggested in his column for the Mirror that Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey should leave the club.
Ramsey’s contract is set to expire in June and Arsenal have a chance to cash in on him during the January transfer window.
The 27-year-old joined the Gunners in 2008 and has been one of their key players. He has made over 330 appearances in all competitions for the north London club, but Collymore feels the time is right for him to leave the club.
Ramsey, who is on £110k per week wages, has made eight appearances in the Premier League this season and scored in a win over Fulham last weekend.
The Wales international has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United, but Collymore feels joining an ambitious club like Wolves would be a good option for him.
“It’s the right time for Ramsey as well, because you can stay too long at a club and he could easily go to a top-six side and be a very good option, or to an upwardly mobile club such as Wolves and add even more quality,” wrote Collymore for The Mirror.
Wolves have made a big impact upon returning to the top flight and Ramsey would be a quality signing for them.